Anti-Polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Sukkur: Deputy Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur , Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, has said that the cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media is vital for elimination of Polio virus from the country.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee Sukkur at his office on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the four days anti-polio campaign, which will start on December 16 to 20.

DHO Sukkur Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, representatives of World Health Organisation and others attended the meeting.