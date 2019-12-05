UrduPoint.com
Anti-Polio Drive To Start From Dec 16 In Sukkur: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, has said that the cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media is vital for elimination of Polio virus from the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, has said that the cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media is vital for elimination of Polio virus from the country.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee Sukkur at his office on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the four days anti-polio campaign, which will start on December 16 to 20.

He directed the officers and officials of Health Department to take District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, representatives of World Health Organisation and others attended the meeting.

