Anti-polio drive to start from Nov 30

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 648,650 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the vaccine drive starting from November 30.

This was told in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh at DC office conference room.

The meeting was told that 1739 teams had been constituted for drive which included 1460 mobile teams, 198 fixed teams, 14 roaming and 67 transit teams.

To make the campaign successful, 3784 field personnel from the health department and other departments will go door to door to administer vaccine to the children in 167 Union councils of district.

Door-to-door campaign will continue from November 30 to Dec 2, whereas, December 3 and 4 are reserved days for left out children.

Moreover, the DC directed the teams to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that all-out efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

The meeting was attended by the officers of health department and ACs of all tehsils andofficers concerned.