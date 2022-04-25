UrduPoint.com

Antibiotics Usage Leads To Persistent Oral Thrush In Newly Born Babies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 25, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Antibiotics usage leads to persistent oral thrush in newly born babies

Oral Thrush is a superficial mucous membrane infection of normal neonates, which can develop as early first seven to ten days of life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Oral Thrush is a superficial mucous membrane infection of normal neonates, which can develop as early first seven to ten days of life.

Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Imran Rafiq told APP on Monday that the use of antibiotics, especially in the first year of life can lead to recurrent or persistent thrush, which is characterised by pearly white curdish material visible on the tongue, palate and buccal mucosa.

He informed that oral thrush may be asymptomatic or can cause pain, fussiness and decreased feeding, leading to inadequate nutritional intake and dehydration adding that it is usually uncommon after one year of age.

"Persistent or recurrent thrush with no obvious predisposing reason, such as recent antibiotics treatment, warrants investigations of an underlying immunodeficiency, especially vertically transmitted HIV infection or a Primary congenital immune defect", Dr Rafiq stated.

Doctor advise antifungal (Nystatin) for affected child along with oral Fluconazole to mother, he concluded.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Tongue Oral Lead May

Recent Stories

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Um ..

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Umrah

1 hour ago
 BISP cards being revived for deserving persons: Fa ..

BISP cards being revived for deserving persons: Faisal Kundi

41 minutes ago
 Safety, security of the citizens; priority of poli ..

Safety, security of the citizens; priority of police: IGP

41 minutes ago
 Cleanliness of nullahs at D-12 to begin soon: CDA

Cleanliness of nullahs at D-12 to begin soon: CDA

41 minutes ago
 Huge rush witnessed in "Bachat Bazaars" for purcha ..

Huge rush witnessed in "Bachat Bazaars" for purchasing food items on affordable ..

41 minutes ago
 PTI berates Sindh govt for failing to trace Dua Ze ..

PTI berates Sindh govt for failing to trace Dua Zehra

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.