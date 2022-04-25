Antibiotics usage leads to persistent oral thrush in newly born babies

(@imziishan)

Oral Thrush is a superficial mucous membrane infection of normal neonates, which can develop as early first seven to ten days of life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Oral Thrush is a superficial mucous membrane infection of normal neonates, which can develop as early first seven to ten days of life.

Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Imran Rafiq told APP on Monday that the use of antibiotics, especially in the first year of life can lead to recurrent or persistent thrush, which is characterised by pearly white curdish material visible on the tongue, palate and buccal mucosa.

He informed that oral thrush may be asymptomatic or can cause pain, fussiness and decreased feeding, leading to inadequate nutritional intake and dehydration adding that it is usually uncommon after one year of age.

"Persistent or recurrent thrush with no obvious predisposing reason, such as recent antibiotics treatment, warrants investigations of an underlying immunodeficiency, especially vertically transmitted HIV infection or a Primary congenital immune defect", Dr Rafiq stated.

Doctor advise antifungal (Nystatin) for affected child along with oral Fluconazole to mother, he concluded.