Beijing orders returnees to quarantine as virus death roll hits 1,523

(@FahadShabbir)

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,500 on Saturday as Beijing ordered people returning to the capital from holiday to self-quarantine for 14 days in another drastic effort to contain the outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,500 on Saturday as Beijing ordered people returning to the capital from holiday to self-quarantine for 14 days in another drastic effort to contain the outbreak.

More than 66,000 people have now been infected in China from a virus that emerged in central Hubei province in December before spreading across the country as millions of people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday last month.

The holiday was extended by several days to prevent further contagion but people have slowly started to return to work in the past two weeks, though many are doing their jobs from home and schools remain closed.

Beijing's municipal government enacted a rule on Friday requiring all people coming to the capital to quarantine themselves for 14 days, warning that violators would be punished, according to official media.

It was unclear how authorities would enforce the measure.

Some 283 million trips were made within the country between January 25 and Friday, said vice transport minister Liu Xiaoming.

The scale of the epidemic ballooned this week after authorities in Hubei changed their criteria for counting cases, adding thousands of new patients to their tally.

Chinese authorities have placed some 56 million people in Hubei and its capital Wuhan under quarantine, virtually sealing off the province from the rest of the country in an unprecedented effort to contain the virus.