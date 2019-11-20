UrduPoint.com
Blood Donation Camp Established In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:29 PM

Blood Donation Camp established in Sukkur

In order to save lives of thalassaemia patients, Sukkur Blood Hospital on Wednesday set up a Blood Donation Camp at Lu Biscuit Factory Sukkur as part of its campaign of blood donation drive

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator of the Sukkur Hospital Dr Muhammad Naeem said that it was the moral and religious obligation of every Muslim to contribute in all possible ways to save precious lives.

He said that donation of blood is one of the most virtuous deeds to alleviate the suffering of those in pain.

On the occasion, a large number of workers and and officials donatedtheir blood which would be used to save lives of the patients suffering from thalassaemia.

