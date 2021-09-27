Brunei reports 160 new local COVID-19 cases, 6,700 cases in total

(@FahadShabbir)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Brunei reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 6,700.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections.

While the source of infection of 92 local cases is still under investigation, three new clusters have been detected and there are 53 additional new cases to eight of the existing active clusters.

There are currently 2,212 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with eight of them in critical condition and 38 other patients under close monitoring.

A total of 4,443 recovered patients and 45 patients' deaths have been reported so far in the country.