Cambodia's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 102,136 With 693 New Cases

Cambodia's COVID-19 total cases have climbed to 102,136 on Thursday after 693 fresh infections were reported across the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's COVID-19 total cases have climbed to 102,136 on Thursday after 693 fresh infections were reported across the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

According to the MoH, the new infections included 581 domestic cases and 112 imported cases. Eleven more fatalities had been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 2,078.

Additional 443 patients have recovered, lifting the total number of recoveries to 95,810.

With its total population of 16 million, Cambodia launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for 10 million adults in February and for nearly 2 million adolescents aged from 12 to under 18 years in August.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said 9.78 million adults and 1.71 million adolescents had received their first vaccine dose, accounting for 71.9 percent of the total population.

