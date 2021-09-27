Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

Hazara division has been witnessing rise in Dengue fever cases for last two weeks where dozens of the victims have been admitted in various hospitals of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Hazara division has been witnessing rise in Dengue fever cases for last two weeks where dozens of the victims have been admitted in various hospitals of the region.

In district Abbottabad, most cases have been registered from Sherwan circle while 4-5 cases of Tehsil Havelian have also been reported.

District Mansehra also saw dozens of new cases from every union council on daily basis. The worst hit areas of the district was Mansehra city. The most populous was affected from Union Council Dhudyal and Darband where a 6 six years old boy Huzaifa has lost life by the outbreak in the hospital.

People have complained that in the affected areas of Mansehra district administration and health department has sprayed only twice despite the outbreak of the disease.

They also claimed that during the incubation period of the larva through August and early September health department did nothing for the eradication and now Dengue is on the peak.

To cope with the dengue fever district administration Haripur and health department has also started fog spray in several areas of Haripur including GT road, Circular road and inside the city areas. The health department also issued directives for the precautionary measures against the dengue fever.