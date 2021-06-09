UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Reports 5,568 New COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:13 PM

Chile reports 5,568 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Chile reported on Tuesday 5,568 new COVID-19 infections and 46 more deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,440,417 cases and 30,104 deaths

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Chile reported on Tuesday 5,568 new COVID-19 infections and 46 more deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,440,417 cases and 30,104 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry's daily report, 1,362,431 people have recovered from the virus to date, while 46,874 patients are in the active stage.

The southern region of Aysen registered the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the South American country, followed by Los Rios, Maule and the Santiago Metropolitan Region, according to health ministry data.

In the last seven days, the regions with the largest increase in infections were Arica, Coquimbo, the Santiago Metropolitan Region and Valparaiso.

Chile has been facing a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, despite progress in the country's vaccination campaign, leading to a rise in hospitalizations and health centers reporting over 95 percent occupancy.

Related Topics

Coquimbo Arica Valparaiso Santiago Progress Chile From

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunit ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.81 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Dugong, seagrass toolkit selected among top 25 UAE ..

16 minutes ago

SC directs Khursheed Shah's son to surrender befor ..

2 minutes ago

LPR Investigators Already in Contact With Minsk on ..

5 minutes ago

Canada's foreign trade turns surplus in April

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.