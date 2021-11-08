UrduPoint.com

China's Heihe Urges Residents To Suspend Shopping In COVID-19-Hit Regions, Countries

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:57 AM

Local authorities in several districts in the Chinese city of Heihe located on the border with Russia have called on residents to temporarily suspend the purchase of goods from countries and regions where COVID-19 infections are on the rise

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Local authorities in several districts in the Chinese city of Heihe located on the border with Russia have called on residents to temporarily suspend the purchase of goods from countries and regions where COVID-19 infections are on the rise.

The decision was made after the virus was detected on the packages of goods purchased by residents of Erenhot city in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The local authorities urged residents not to order anything from abroad yet, so as not to put the employees of logistics companies and themselves at risk of contracting the virus.

Logistics and courier companies are ordered to seal up goods already received from abroad and place them in a specially designated area, after which they should report to the local epidemic prevention and control authorities.

Those violating the order will be held accountable if they are responsible for coronavirus spread.

Heihe introduced a strict lockdown on October 28 after its Aihui district reported one locally transmitted case of the coronavirus, as well as three asymptomatic cases. Local authorities have established strict control over the movement of the population.

To date, over 200 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.

