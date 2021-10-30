China's Heilongjiang Reports 26 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:31 PM
Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Saturday
HARBIN, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Saturday.
All the cases were registered in Aihui District in the city of Heihe.
By Friday, Heilongjiang had a total of 36 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, one locally transmitted asymptomatic case, and two imported cases.