HARBIN, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

All the cases were registered in Aihui District in the city of Heihe.

By Friday, Heilongjiang had a total of 36 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, one locally transmitted asymptomatic case, and two imported cases.