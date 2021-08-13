UrduPoint.com

China's Henan Reports 14 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:37 PM

Central China's Henan Province reported 14 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, two new local asymptomatic carriers and one suspected local case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Henan Province reported 14 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, two new local asymptomatic carriers and one suspected local case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

Twelve of the new confirmed cases were previously categorized as asymptomatic carriers in the cities of Zhengzhou, Zhumadian, Kaifeng and Anyang.

Notably, 11 of the new confirmed cases were registered in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital. The two asymptomatic infections were also reported in Zhengzhou.

By the end of Thursday, the province had 151 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two local asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus since the latest resurgency began on July 31.

