Chinese experts develop noninvasive tumor therapy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese experts developed a noninvasive tumor therapy with high performance and low side effects, according to a report by Science and Technology Daily.

The research published in Advanced Therapeutics was jointly carried out by the Nanjing Medical University and Grahope New Materials (GNM), a company focusing on the research and development of graphene technology.

The study found that a specific far-infrared ray generated from a single-layer graphene-based device can effectively suppresses tumor growth and spread of cancer cells and prolongs survival in tumor-bearing mice.

Compared with the carbon fiber device, the graphene-based device produced by GNM can emit a far-infrared ray with strong penetration, which is the reason why it can speed up the death of cancer cells.

"The innovative research and application of the graphene-based device provide cancer patients with a creative treatment method which enjoys broad clinical prospects," Ren Yahui, former chief physician of Baoding No. 1 Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in north China's Hebei Province, was quoted by the report as saying.