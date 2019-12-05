Commissioner Hyderabad for updating micro-plans of anti polio campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all Deputy Commissioners of the division to update micro plan of polio eradication campaign and devise a strategy to convert positive environmental samples into negative

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all Deputy Commissioners of the division to update micro plan of polio eradication campaign and devise a strategy to convert positive environmental samples into negative.

While chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force against Polio, the Commissioner said Polio was a dangerous virus which should be countered with commitment and dedication by all stakeholders.

All the Deputy Commissioners have assured him of updating micro plan of the campaign to done away with positive environmental samples.Abbas Baloch also warned of action against health officials found negligent during anti polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Dadu, Tando Allahyar and Badin, District Health officer Hyderabad Dr.

Masood Ahmed Jaffery and others.

While chairing another meeting of the Divisional Oversight Committee, Commissioner Abbas Baloch has directed officers of provincial Highways, provincial Buildings and education Works departments to launch people's welfare projects in consultation with concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The Commissioner also directed them to keep focus on repair and maintenance work of the government buildings on priority basis.

The commissioner expressed displeasure over absence of some officers in the meeting and warned that all concerned officers should discharge their responsibilities with sincerity.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to brief him about proposed schemes under maintenance and repair funds.