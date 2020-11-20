Coronavirus cases increases as 36 more lost lives during last 24 hour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday were recorded 33,562 as 2, 738 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday were recorded 33,562 as 2, 738 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 36 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 32 in hospitals while four died out of hospital due to COVID-19 , according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) , while 230 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,793 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 42,909 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours, including 14,470 in Sindh, 16,297 in Punjab, 4,269 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,153 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 704 in Balochistan, 198 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 818 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 327,542 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 368,665 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,806, Balochistan 16,642, GB 4,494, ICT 25,719, KP 43,359, Punjab 112, 893 and Sindh 159,752.

About 7,561 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,780 in Sindh, 12 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Thursday, while 2,811 in Punjab, 15 of them died in hospital, 1,319 in KP with one died in hospital on Thursday, 266 in ICT, one died in hospital on Thursday, 158 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 134 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,098,291 tests had been conducted, while 770 hospitals allocated with COVID facilities with 2, 018 patients admitted across the country.