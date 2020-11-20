UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Increases As 36 More Lost Lives During Last 24 Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

Coronavirus cases increases as 36 more lost lives during last 24 hour

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday were recorded 33,562 as 2, 738 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday were recorded 33,562 as 2, 738 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 36 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 32 in hospitals while four died out of hospital due to COVID-19 , according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) , while 230 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,793 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 42,909 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours, including 14,470 in Sindh, 16,297 in Punjab, 4,269 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,153 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 704 in Balochistan, 198 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 818 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 327,542 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 368,665 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,806, Balochistan 16,642, GB 4,494, ICT 25,719, KP 43,359, Punjab 112, 893 and Sindh 159,752.

About 7,561 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,780 in Sindh, 12 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Thursday, while 2,811 in Punjab, 15 of them died in hospital, 1,319 in KP with one died in hospital on Thursday, 266 in ICT, one died in hospital on Thursday, 158 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 134 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,098,291 tests had been conducted, while 770 hospitals allocated with COVID facilities with 2, 018 patients admitted across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

36 seconds ago

CTP restarts lecture sessions for capacity buildin ..

1 minute ago

MoF participates in the final G20 Finance and Cent ..

21 minutes ago

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission Officially ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP participates in the launch of the Global Str ..

21 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Visits Hospital Receiving CO ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.