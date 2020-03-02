Coronavirus Infection Confirmed for Russian National Returning From Italy - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A Russian national who returned from Italy last month has tested positive for coronavirus infection, the Russian coronavirus response center announced Monday.

"On March 2, a case of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-2019 brought from Italy was confirmed with a Russian citizen. According to an epidemiological investigation, it was established that the young man fell ill 02.21.2020, while on vacation in Italy," the crisis center said in a statement.

The statement said that the young man returned to Russia on February 23 and resided in a private house in the Moscow. On February 27, he reported to a clinic with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, from where he was hospitalized in a specialized hospital.

The crisis center added that the man has a mild case which is unlikely to become acute, and that his current condition is stable.

Test samples are being taken from people the young man came into contact with upon his return.