COVID-19 Cases Continue to Increase in Chinese Heihe Bordering Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Chinese city of Heihe in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang on the Russian border has risen by 44 in the past day, according to the report of the provincial health committee.

The highest number was found in the Aihui District, where eight rounds of universal PCR testing were carried out in recent days.

Overall, 189 confirmed and two asymptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been identified in Heilongjiang Province.

On October 28, Heihe was placed under lockdown after the Aihui District registered one confirmed and three asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Local authorities established strict control over the movement of the population. A closed control system is introduced in housing complexes and estates. Entry and exit are carried out strictly by passes. Only one family member is allowed to leave the house and return back every two days.

Bus and taxi services are temporarily suspended. The movement of any vehicles without a special reason is prohibited. Only ambulances, emergency rescue services can move around the city. It is also impossible to enter and leave the city without a special reason.

In recent weeks, new outbreaks of COVID-19 have been recorded not only in Heilongjiang Province, but also in 18 other regions of China. To prevent the spread of the epidemic, the government decided to temporarily suspend the sale of tickets for trains traveling to Beijing from the cities where COVID-19 cases have recently been reported. These include Heihe City, Shangzhao County in Jiangxi province, Tianshui City and Zhangye City in Gansu Province.

On Tuesday, Zhong Nanshan, the director of China's National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, commenting on the new COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said that it would be possible to completely get the situation under control within a month. He also stressed that China's�zero-tolerance�policy towards local COVID-19 cases will cost the authorities much less than just treating the infected people without implementing strict quarantine measures.

Over the past day, China registered 104 new COVID-19 cases, with 17 imported and 87 local. In total, during the pandemic, 97,527 COVID-19 cases were detected in China. 4,636 people died from the disease.