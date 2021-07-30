COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise in Laos

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Laos' COVID-19 tally rose to 5,719 on Friday with 244 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, while the death toll swelled to seven, according to Lao Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday that 244 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24 hours, including 243 imported cases and one local transmissions.

Among the imported cases, 119 were reported in Savannakhet province, 46 in Saravan, 38 in Champasak, 31 in Lao capital Vientiane, and 10 in Khammuan province.

One case of community spread was found in Savannakhet Province.