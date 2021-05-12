UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives With 55 New Infections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:31 PM

As many as 55 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,041 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :As many as 55 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,041 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 23,128 from Rawalpindi and 1913 from other districts. District Health Authority informed Wednesday that among the new cases, 12 reported from Rawal Town,18 from Potohar town,11 from Rawalpindi Cantt,3 Taxila 2 Murree,4 Gujar Khan,2 Islamabad and one each from Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, and Kotli sattian.

"Presently 117 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 26 in Holy Family Hospital,22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,48 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,6 in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 22,918 patients were discharged after recovery and 2507 were quarantined including 1423 at home and 1084 in isolation.

