COVID-19 Infection Toll In Germany Exceeds 36,500, Death Toll Nears 200 - Health Institute

COVID-19 Infection Toll in Germany Exceeds 36,500, Death Toll Nears 200 - Health Institute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by nearly 5,000 over the past 24 hours to 36,508, with the death toll reaching 198 the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by nearly 5,000 over the past 24 hours to 36,508, with the death toll reaching 198 the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers were recorded in Bavaria (7,993), North Rhine-Westphalia (7,924) and Baden-Wurttemberg (7,283). Berlin had 1,656 cases.

On Wednesday morning, the Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, reported 31,554 confirmed coronavirus cases and 149 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 472,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 21,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

