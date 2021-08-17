UrduPoint.com

Cuba Registers 9,169 New Daily COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cuba registers 9,169 new daily COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

Cuba registered on Tuesday 9,169 new COVID-19 infections and 65 more deaths in the last day, for an accumulated total of 526,837 cases and 4,088 deaths

HAVANA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered on Tuesday 9,169 new COVID-19 infections and 65 more deaths in the last day, for an accumulated total of 526,837 cases and 4,088 deaths.

National director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran said, "All provinces reported a positivity rate above 10 percent, except Havana, which was 9 (percent).

"The province of Pinar del Rio recorded the highest number of cases with 1,412, while Cienfuegos had the highest incidence rate with 4,426.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Cuban government is promoting its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, immunizing more than 27 percent of the 11.2 million residents so far with the Cuban vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus.

Related Topics

Cienfuegos Pinar Del Rio Havana Cuba All Government Million

Recent Stories

Afghanistan issue: Pakistan to remain closely enga ..

Afghanistan issue: Pakistan to remain closely engaged with int’l partners

13 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims life

Old enmity claims life

2 minutes ago
 Nigeria moves to boost private investment with air ..

Nigeria moves to boost private investment with airports concession

2 minutes ago
 Two robbers held after encounter

Two robbers held after encounter

12 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally ne ..

Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 6.1 mln

12 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.