Cuba registers 9,169 new daily COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

HAVANA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered on Tuesday 9,169 new COVID-19 infections and 65 more deaths in the last day, for an accumulated total of 526,837 cases and 4,088 deaths.

National director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran said, "All provinces reported a positivity rate above 10 percent, except Havana, which was 9 (percent).

"The province of Pinar del Rio recorded the highest number of cases with 1,412, while Cienfuegos had the highest incidence rate with 4,426.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Cuban government is promoting its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, immunizing more than 27 percent of the 11.2 million residents so far with the Cuban vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus.