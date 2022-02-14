Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

Cuba reported on Sunday the lowest daily count of 888 COVID-19 cases in almost six weeks, raising the national count to 1,059,834

HAVANA, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Cuba reported on Sunday the lowest daily count of 888 COVID-19 cases in almost six weeks, raising the national count to 1,059,834.

The Ministry of Public Health said that seven more COVID-19-related deaths were registered, bringing the national death toll to 8,467.

The central province of Ciego de Avila detected 146 new cases, the highest daily count, followed by Holguin with 132 and Sancti Spiritus with 120.

Of Cuba's 11.2 million people, 9.8 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 5.7 million have received a booster dose, according to the authorities.

The country's national immunization program is carried out with three Cuban-developed vaccines -- Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus.