DC For Making Anti Polio Campaign Successful

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed paid a surprise visit to Kotli Loharan.

He inspected the work of polio teams in field and urged them to work hard to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

Deputy Commissioner said that every child under the age of five year would be given the anti-polio vaccine during the ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign in the district.

He stressed the need of peoples' due role in polio eradication, saying that it was the national obligation of everyone to come forward and play pivotal role to end polio in the country.

Later, Deputy Commissioner also inspected grocery shops and vegetable shops in Kotli Loharan and checked the prices and quality of various items.

