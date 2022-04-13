DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to create public awareness for dengue prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :

An awareness campaign should be launched in collaboration with the Federal capital schools to sensitize students about anti-dengue measures to adopt it at homes. A zero period would be arranged at all schools of Islamabad to create awareness on dengue.

He was chairing a meeting regarding preparation for dengue here. Officers of all departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

"Epidemic diseases can be controlled only through public participation so it is important that the public be made fully aware of this so that they can help the civil administration in this regard," said Shafqaat.

People should take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and their children from this deadly disease, he said, adding that wear full-sleeved clothing in this climate and use mosquito repellent lotion can be helpful.

He advised people to take special care in the evening hours and to avoid the danger of mosquitoes. "Do not allow standing water in your home and keep the environment clean and dry. Immediately empty dry flower pots and other items in the house where there is a possibility of standing water," he maintained.

He said the assistant commissioners would visit junkyards and tire shops in the city for dengue inspection and take action under section 144.

The health department informed the DC that larva collection was performed in at least 12280 households and detected 51 specimen positive which were destroyed at the spot.

