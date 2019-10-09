UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Reviews Arrangements For Anti-measles Drive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:53 PM

DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for anti-measles drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Mangrio to monitor the week long anti-measles campaign starting from October 15 to achieve the desired results

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Mangrio to monitor the week long anti-measles campaign starting from October 15 to achieve the desired results.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, he reviewed arrangements for the campaign.

He directed the DHO to seek cooperation of religious scholars, minorities leaders, Imams of mosques, teachers and social workers for mobilizing general public.

The DHO Sukkur, representatives of WHO and IGHDS also participated in the meeting.

It was informed that anti-measles campaign would be launched in all the Union Councils (UCs). More than two million children from six months to seven years would be vaccinated for which one thousand skilled teams have been constituted.

