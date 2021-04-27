Delay in Sputnik V Approval by Brazil 'Politically Motivated' - Developer

The delay in the approval of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has more to do with politics than with either science or access to information, the developer said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The delay in the approval of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has more to do with politics than with either science or access to information, the developer said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Anvisa rejected regional governments' request to import Sputnik V, citing alleged lack of some information.

"The delay in Anvisa's approval of Sputnik V is unfortunately politically motivated and has nothing to do with access to information or science," the developer said.

The National Technical Commission on Biosafety of Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation previously recognized Sputnik V as safe and approved its commercial release in the country.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe. The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.