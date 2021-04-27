UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delay In Sputnik V Approval By Brazil 'Politically Motivated' - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:39 PM

Delay in Sputnik V Approval by Brazil 'Politically Motivated' - Developer

The delay in the approval of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has more to do with politics than with either science or access to information, the developer said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The delay in the approval of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has more to do with politics than with either science or access to information, the developer said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Anvisa rejected regional governments' request to import Sputnik V, citing alleged lack of some information.

"The delay in Anvisa's approval of Sputnik V is unfortunately politically motivated and has nothing to do with access to information or science," the developer said.

The National Technical Commission on Biosafety of Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation previously recognized Sputnik V as safe and approved its commercial release in the country.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe. The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.

Related Topics

World Technology Import Russia Brazil February From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO’s F19 Pro recent Eid microfilm "Sharing In ..

7 minutes ago

Many Details Yet to Be Clarified Regarding Putin-Z ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Commissioner warns of curfew if Coronavirus ..

12 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Arrives in Kherson Region to Visit Front ..

2 minutes ago

Record 107 deaths, 2680 new cases of coronavirus r ..

2 minutes ago

Five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for Test s ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.