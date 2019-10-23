UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commisiner Nausheor Feroze Urges Parents To Get Their Kids Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:36 PM

The Deputy Commisiner Nausheor feroze asked the parents to get their kids vaccinated for typhoid fever

NAUSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commisiner Nausheor feroze asked the parents to get their kids vaccinated for typhoid fever.

He expressed this while chairing a meeting pertaining to typhoid vaccination campaign to be started from November 18th.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the public and private educations, health, police, revenue and others departments including all district departments officials and its staff would take part in this campaign of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The DC appealed to citizens and parents to get their kids vaccinated during the campaign. He also directed the concerned officials to provide anti typhoid vaccinations to the school children enrolled in various schools.

Earlier, the EPI district focal person Dr. Allah Warayo while briefing the meeting he told that the drive which begins from November 18th and continue till 30 th November in which around 1.82.436 children would be vaccinated.

