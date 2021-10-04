Dist admin enforcing corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration inspection teams visited various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration inspection teams visited various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

District officers visited private and public sector educational institutions and inspected corona SOPs.

The students and teachers were instructed to strictly adhere to guidelines notified by NCOC to contain corona.

Special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tehniyat Bukhari on Monday visited various shopping centers, bakeries, business centers in Shalimar tehsil and sealed seven business points,three marbel factories, three shops and a snooker club,besides issued warnings to various othersDuring inspections, hotels and restaurants and petrol pump owners were urged to observe corona preventive measures and get covid jabs.