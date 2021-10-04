UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Enforcing Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

Dist admin enforcing corona SOPs

The district administration inspection teams visited various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration inspection teams visited various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

District officers visited private and public sector educational institutions and inspected corona SOPs.

The students and teachers were instructed to strictly adhere to guidelines notified by NCOC to contain corona.

Special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tehniyat Bukhari on Monday visited various shopping centers, bakeries, business centers in Shalimar tehsil and sealed seven business points,three marbel factories, three shops and a snooker club,besides issued warnings to various othersDuring inspections, hotels and restaurants and petrol pump owners were urged to observe corona preventive measures and get covid jabs.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Snooker

Recent Stories

Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelenskyy Unlikely to Meet ..

Kremlin Believes Putin, Zelenskyy Unlikely to Meet in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Novak Working on OPEC+ Meeting - Kremlin

Russia's Novak Working on OPEC+ Meeting - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 US duo win Nobel for work on temperature and touch ..

US duo win Nobel for work on temperature and touch

3 minutes ago
 US Remains World's Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows ..

US Remains World's Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering - Kr ..

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Not Commenting on Any People, ..

European Commission Not Commenting on Any People, Entities Mentioned in Pandora ..

7 minutes ago
 COP26 must address 'unprecedented' climate crisis: ..

COP26 must address 'unprecedented' climate crisis: Pope

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.