District administration Bajaur resolves polio refusal cases

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Bajaur on Monday amicably resolved polio refusal cases and convinced families to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The district administration said that two families of Rang Bado area, Khaar Tehsil had refused to give polio drops to their children due to misconception.

In order to resolve the amicably, Assistant Commissioner Khaar Hamza Zahoor along with local tribal elders including Malik Nasir Khan visited their houses and after long negotiation got them convinced.

The AC said that that special focus was being given to address refusal cases which were usually merged owing to misconception adding help of local elders were sought to achieve polio vaccination target.

He said that the government was striving hard to eradicate the polio campaign from the area in order to save the children from being crippled disease.