Doctors Recruitment Begins To Meet Shortage At Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Doctors recruitment begins to meet shortage at hospitals

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday initiated the process of recruitment of doctors to meet shortage at hospitals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday initiated the process of recruitment of doctors to meet shortage at hospitals.

A panel comprising DC, CEO health Dr. Maria and ADC (F&P) interviewed 100 doctors today for recruitment of 20 male and female doctors for government hospitals.

The initiative would help provide better health facilitiesto the people in the district, DC said.

