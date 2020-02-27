Doctors recruitment begins to meet shortage at hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday initiated the process of recruitment of doctors to meet shortage at hospitals.

A panel comprising DC, CEO health Dr. Maria and ADC (F&P) interviewed 100 doctors today for recruitment of 20 male and female doctors for government hospitals.

The initiative would help provide better health facilitiesto the people in the district, DC said.