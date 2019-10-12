UrduPoint.com
Doctors Strike: Lahore General Hospital Principal Conducts C-section Of Female Patients

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

Doctors strike: Lahore General Hospital Principal conducts C-section of female patients

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar himself undertook C-Sections of different female patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar himself undertook C-Sections of different female patients.

He remained on duty in Gyne Department of Lahore General Hospital, where due to strike of doctors there were acute shortage of doctors.

Prof.

Al-Fareed Zafar, talking on this occasion, asserted that every doctor was duty bound to provide immediate medical assistance to patients.

Parents and patients expressed gratitude to Prof. Fareed Zafar for his cooperation and assistance to them and saving their and infants lives as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that senior lady doctors also assisted Principal PGMI and LGH Prof. Fareed Zafar in Gyne Department in the treatment of a number of female patients.

