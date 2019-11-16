UrduPoint.com
Expert Urges Diabetic Patient Handling Training For Nurses

Expert urges diabetic patient handling training for nurses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Every fourth person is suffering from diabetes due to use of excessive fast food, less body exercise and lack of information about the disease and such patients cannot be looked after without proper specialist nurse trained in diabetes handling.

Moreover, diabetic patients should focus on precautionary measures viz-a-viz medical cover.

These views were expressed by Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing Diabetes Nurse education Workshop, held here at Lahore General Hospital.

He elaborated that the present age is time of specialisation and doctors and nurses are also known due to the diseases and their treatment and Pakistan Nursing Council should also focus on specialisation.

He said, "Diabetes is fast-increasing disease while nurses ratio is very less in this particular sector and we should take steps on priority basis to resolve this issue." The PGMI principal said that diploma should be issued for diabetes specialist and it should also be included in the syllabus so that the disease could be controlled in the beginning.

Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed said that health sector is the top most priority of the incumbent government.

