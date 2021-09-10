UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Five New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:23 PM

Fiji reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

:Fiji has recorded 179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths from the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday

SUVA, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Fiji has recorded 179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths from the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health James Fong said 87 of the new cases were reported in the Western Division, 90 in the Central Division, one in Kadavu and one in Vanua Levu.

Fong said there have been 403 new recoveries recorded since the last update.

There have been 48,502 cases so far reported during the current outbreak that started in April 2021, and 48,572 cases in total since the first coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, with 34,318 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll currently stands at 533 in Fiji, including 531 in the current outbreak.

There are currently 154 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Fiji. Fong said five of them are in critical condition.

Fong said 96.5 percent of the targeted population in the country have received at least one dose

