First 2-day workshop on CSSD & Patients Safety at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The first 2-day workshop on CSSD & Patients Safety, Friendly Hospital was held at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar was patron in chief while senior professors from different hospitals were among the speakers who expressed views on the importance of cleanliness and hygienic atmosphere in the hospitals.

Talking on the occasion, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar stressed that CSSD had a central importance like heart in any hospital as infection control played pivotal role in controlling diseases in any hospital and no compromise could be made on it.

He called upon the employees to work with more efficiency and vigilance in this sector. Prof Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar expressed satisfaction over the fact that Lahore General Hospital had fulfilled all requirements of Health Care Commission and attained the cleanliness award from international agency.

He said by adopting all the measures of cleanliness and clean atmosphere it could help directly for the cure of the patients.

He said for complete functional of CSSD we should more concentrate on the medical equipment, kit and sheets cleanliness which could prevent in increasing diseases and this workshop would play an important role in this regard to aware doctors and para medical staff about the patients friendly atmosphere in the hospitals.

It is mentionable that in this First CSSD & Patients Safety Friendly Workshop Professors from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Chief Operating Officer Health Care Commission and LGH attended and expressed their views.