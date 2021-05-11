UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held To Implement Covid-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:34 PM

The capital city police flag marched in different areas of the provincial capitol to monitor law and order and implementation of corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police flag marched in different areas of the provincial capitol to monitor law and order and implementation of corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march.

Contingents of different operational units of police including dolphin squad, elite force, traffic police and police response unit were part of the flag march.

The march passed through different roads and markets of the city including Mall Road, Hall Road, Canal Road, Dharampura, Sadr, Joray Pull, Chungi, Ring Road, Bedian Road, Bhatta Chowk and other areas of the city.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It was a matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens have started wearing masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police, he added.

