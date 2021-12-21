UrduPoint.com

Further Restrictions To Prevent COVID-19 Spread In Indigenous Australian Communities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:21 PM

Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in Indigenous Australian communities

The Australian government has imposed restrictions to protect remote Indigenous communities from COVID-19

CANBERRA, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) The Australian government has imposed restrictions to protect remote Indigenous communities from COVID-19.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt on Tuesday announced he has made a determination under the Biosecurity Act banning people from entering or exiting the community of Ali Curung in the Northern Territory (NT).

The announcement came after Australia reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday morning.

The intervention was requested by the NT government after Ali Curung -- 378 km north of Alice Springs in the Barkly Region of central Australia -- was thrust into lockdown after a resident tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

"These measures are based on the medical advice from the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly and will help to contain the current outbreak by restricting entry into and exit from these communities," Hunt said in a statement.

"This will assist in preventing the spread of the disease, including to neighboring remote communities in the Northern Territory," he said.

Both Ali Curung and the nearby town of Tennant Creek will remain in lockdown until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.

The face mask mandate in the wider Barkly Region has also been extended until Wednesday.

However, a leading Aboriginal health clinic has called for a hard lockdown across the vast region, citing the low vaccination rate among Indigenous Australians.

As of Sunday only 34 percent of Ali Curung residents had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Barb Shaw, chief executive officer of the Anyinginyi Health Aboriginal Corporation, said a hard region-wide lockdown was the only guaranteed way to restrict movement.

"Anyinginyi is right behind AMSANT (Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory) with its call to lock down the major communities throughout the Barkly, and absolutely agree this is the only way to move to contain people movement," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Related Topics

Australia Tennant Creek Alice Springs Alliance Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 5,202 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 5,202 more COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Oil prices drop as Omicron spread clouds demand ou ..

Oil prices drop as Omicron spread clouds demand outlook

1 minute ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

1 minute ago
 Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Vi ..

Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Virtual Meeting on Decembre 23 - ..

12 minutes ago
 Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 20 ..

Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 2019 - Reports

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first ..

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first 20 days of December

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.