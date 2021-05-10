Germany lifts priority limits to offer J&J jabs to all

Germany on Monday opened access to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccines to all adults, lifting a priority system determining who gets the jabs first

With the majority of people over 60 expected to be already vaccinated by June, Health Minister Jens Spahn said authorities decided not to restrict the jabs to older people over the very rare thrombosis risks.

Rather, younger people can choose to take the vaccine after consultation with their doctors, he said.