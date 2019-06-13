UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Providing Best Healthcare To People: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:17 PM

Health deptt providing best healthcare to people: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the health department is providing the best medical healthcare facilities to patients in the public sector hospitals of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the health department is providing the best medical healthcare facilities to patients in the public sector hospitals of the province.

These views were expressed by her during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan in his office on Thursday.

Matters regarding mutual cooperation in social security hospitals and political situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the health department was ready to provide any kind of cooperation for providing medical facilities to patients of social security hospitals.

The health minister said that the Federal government had presented a people-friendly budget.

Minister Labour and Human Resource thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for ensuring complete cooperation regarding social security hospitals.

