Health staff asked to redouble efforts to control dengue: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday directed the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to redouble efforts with missionary zeal to control dengue

Addressing the dengue coordination meeting, Dr Mirza said that due to concerted coordinated efforts by the ministry and all departments concerned, the dengue situation was gradually stabilizing.

The meeting was informed that an effective case response was being undertaken and areas from where cases are reported are being visited by teams and necessary measures taken to prevent communities residing in those areas.

It was further informed that there was a marked improvement in the control and prevention of dengue as additional reinforcements had been deployed. The hospital care of dengue patients remains satisfactory, the meeting noted.

It was informed that reporting system of dengue and other diseases was being strengthened.

A presentation was given to the meeting on Dengue Tracking System.

The meeting was attended by heads of Islamabad hospitals, senior officials and all relevant stakeholders including district administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The meeting reviewed progress of dengue control and prevention efforts.