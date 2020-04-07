India COVID-19 death toll rises to 114 as total cases reach 4,421

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:27 PM

India's federal health ministry Tuesday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 114 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 4,421

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Tuesday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 114 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 4,421.

"As on 9:00 a.m (local time) today 114 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of three deaths and an increase of 140 cases since Monday evening.

According to ministry officials, so far 325 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 3,981," reads the information.

Tuesday marks the fourteenth straight day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in the wake of the lockdown, except essential services which are exempted.

