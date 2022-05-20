UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,259 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 12:52 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,131,822 on Friday, with 2,259 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

A further 20 deaths from the pandemic were reported in India, taking the death toll to 524,323.

There are currently 15,044 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, a fall of 375 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,592,455 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 2,614 new recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours.

