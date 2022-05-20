India records 2,259 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,131,822 on Friday, with 2,259 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,131,822 on Friday, with 2,259 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

A further 20 deaths from the pandemic were reported in India, taking the death toll to 524,323.

There are currently 15,044 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, a fall of 375 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,592,455 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 2,614 new recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours.