India Reports 26,115 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:35 PM

India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,504,534 on Tuesday, with 26,115 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours across the Asian country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,504,534 on Tuesday, with 26,115 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours across the Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

An additional 252 deaths from the pandemic were meanwhile recorded, taking the total death toll to 445,133.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported in the southern state of Kerala.

There are currently 309,575 active COVID-19 cases recorded in India, and the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the country has risen to 32,749,574, including 34,469 reported in the past 24 hours.

