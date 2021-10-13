(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,001,743 on Wednesday, as 15,823 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,001,743 on Wednesday, as 15,823 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 226 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 451,189.

The most number of deaths, 106, was reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst-affected state in India. It was followed by 43 deaths in south-western state of Maharashtra.

There are still 207,653 active COVID-19 cases in the country after a decline of 7,247 active cases was recorded during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,342,901 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 22,844 were discharged during the past 24 hours.