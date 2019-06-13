Insomnia: 'Long-distance' CBT as effective as in-person therapy

Thousands of people around the world experience insomnia, which affects their quality of life, health, and productivity

Thousands of people around the world experience insomnia, which affects their quality of life, health, and productivity. One effective way of managing insomnia is cognitive behavioral therapy, but many individuals may not have the time or money to visit a therapist's office.

So, what is the solution?Studies have shown that at least10-30% of the world's population, if not more, deal with insomnia, a sleep disorder in which people frequently have difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep.Chronic insomnia can also increase a person's sense of fatigue and their risk of experiencing poormental health.

People with insomnia also report having other health conditions more often than people who do not experience this sleep disturbance.Such conditions include chronic pain, heart disease, and high blood pressure, among others.Previous research has found that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) a type of therapy that focuses on challenging and changing negative thinking and behavioral patterns is effective in helping people cope with chronic insomnia.

However, some people may not have the time or money to go to a therapist's office to receive CBT.

Thanks to the rise of e-medicine, there is now an alternative to face-to-face CBT, which is CBT that therapists deliver by telemedicine. For this form of CBT, people receive professional help and advice from a therapist through telecommunication technology, such as a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.Is telemedicine as effective as face-to-face sessions when it comes to treating insomnia through CBT, though? In a new study from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, researchers have compared the experiences of people receiving CBT for insomnia either face-to-face or "long-distance" to find out.The team carried out two analyses of the study, the first and second of which both appear as abstracts in an online supplement of the journalSleep.

The researchers have also presented their findings at SLEEP 2019, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies LLC, which took place this year in San Antonio, TX.