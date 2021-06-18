Israel to Earmark Some 1.4Mln Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Palestine - Government

Israel will transfer about 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the government said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Israel will transfer about 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the government said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, national media reported about Israel's plans to send 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Palestine in the coming days.

"In accordance with the recommendation of the relevant authorities ... it was decided that Israel would transfer some 1.

4 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that is about to expire to the Palestinian Authority," the government said in a statement.

In exchange for Israel sending vaccines to the PA, Pfizer will redirect the shipment scheduled to be delivered to Palestine in the first quarter of 2022 to Israel this fall, the statement added.

The decision was made since the stock of vaccines available in Israel "fully meets the current needs of the population," the government noted.