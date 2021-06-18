UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Earmark Some 1.4Mln Doses Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Palestine - Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:37 PM

Israel to Earmark Some 1.4Mln Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Palestine - Government

Israel will transfer about 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the government said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Israel will transfer about 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the government said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, national media reported about Israel's plans to send 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Palestine in the coming days.

"In accordance with the recommendation of the relevant authorities ... it was decided that Israel would transfer some 1.

4 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that is about to expire to the Palestinian Authority," the government said in a statement.

In exchange for Israel sending vaccines to the PA, Pfizer will redirect the shipment scheduled to be delivered to Palestine in the first quarter of 2022 to Israel this fall, the statement added.

The decision was made since the stock of vaccines available in Israel "fully meets the current needs of the population," the government noted.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Palestine Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session begins to pres ..

2 minutes ago

11 accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

2 minutes ago

'Khuli Kutchery' held at CPO office

2 minutes ago

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

23 minutes ago

Indonesia carrier Garuda's shares halted over bond ..

2 minutes ago

Cheques distributed among winners of Punjab Talent ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.