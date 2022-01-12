Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death toll exceeds 400

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Laos reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including 908 community cases, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

Among the newly recorded community cases, 309 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eight imported cases were recorded, with four in Vientiane, three in Champasak, and one in Savannakhet province.

The country also registered seven new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 464. The new deaths included four in Vientiane and one each in Savannakhet, Bolikhamxay and Sekong province.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, 2020.