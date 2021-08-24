UrduPoint.com

Laos Speeds Up COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

With COVID-19 infection rates rising in the northern and southern provinces, Lao health authorities are speeding up the vaccination program with a focus on Bokeo, Savannakhet and Champasak provinces

According to local daily Vientiane Times report on Tuesday, infections rates have been highest in these areas because of their shared borders with neighboring countries and the influx of returning migrant workers, many of whom have brought the virus with them.

The Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health reported that, as of Sunday, 2,131,014 people across the country had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,668,064 people have had two doses.

Head of the Savannakhet provincial Department of Health, Sengdao Sydalay, told the daily that the department is working to vaccinate people across the province.

