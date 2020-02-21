UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Announces First Coronavirus Case

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:54 PM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The first case of coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said, adding that two other suspected cases were being investigated.

"We confirmed the first case today," Hassan Hamad said at a press conference in Beirut.

The virus was found in a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who had travelled from Qom in Iran, he said, adding that she was in good health.

