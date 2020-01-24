Meeting reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : A meeting of district administration chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abbottabad Muhammad Shahab held here Friday to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive commencing from February 17 in district Abbottabad.

The ADC directed health department to prioritize old anti-polio team for the drive and include them in the training programme. He underlined the need to vaccinate all underage children and said that immunize maximum children in the drive by convincing the parents that would refuse vaccination.

While briefing the meeting, In-charge EPI Abbottabad said that 214,000 children of Abbottabad would be immunized during the upcoming five-day anti-polio drive.

He informed that a total of 889 teams would be deputed to immunize the children while the health department has also established 34 centers in this regard.

Anti-polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to vaccinate the children and achieve the target.

A team of 18 officers including district administration, health, and WHO representatives who would monitor the campaign on daily basis The meeting besides other was attended by Medical Superintendent DHQ Abbottabad Dr. Aqeel Bangash, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, EPI In-charge Dr. Ishafaq, WHO representatives and EPI staff.