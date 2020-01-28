UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Revenue, Health, Polio Matters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

A meeting of district administration chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir here Tuesday reviewed matters pertaining to revenue, health, polio, situation of cleanliness and artificial price-hike

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : A meeting of district administration chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir here Tuesday reviewed matters pertaining to revenue, health, polio, situation of cleanliness and artificial price-hike.

The meeting was participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners, Addl. ACs, tehsildar and other concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan applauded the participants about performance of Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners and measures taken to achieve the targets related to administrative affairs.

He directed concerned quarters to accordingly deal with hoarders and profiteers guilty of creating artificial price-hike. He issued strict instructions to all Assistant Commissioners to monitor and control of flour delivery and provision of consumable food items on daily basis.

He said that condition of cleanliness in schools and hospitals should also be improved and checked by concerned department aiming improvement of healthcare delivery system.

